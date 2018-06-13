UET staff warns of entrance test boycott

LAHORE: The Teaching Staff Association (TSA) of University of Engineering & Technology (UET) Lahore, expressing what it termed ‘dissatisfaction’ over attitude of the university administration/Vice Chancellor, has warned of protest by boycotting upcoming entrance test if concerns of the teaching staff are not addressed by June 15.

In a letter, addressed to the VC, a copy available with The News, TSA president Prof Dr Suhail Aftab Qureshi and general secretary Dr Gul Hameed Awan referred to promises made in various meetings to address concerns of the teachers without any development.

Some of the demands put forward by the TSA included regularisation of faculty members on contract after completion of two years based on satisfactory reports from the chairpersons of the departments concerned, grant of annual increment to all faculty members on TTS, no administrative duties be assigned to the retired professors and they should be involved in teaching and research activities and issuance of NOC to faculty members to continue their postgraduate studies from their respective departments. Another demand the TSA has made is related to the university’s guest house being used by the Punjab Tianjin University of Technology (PTUT). “As long as they (the PTUT staff) are here they should be restricted from entering the staff colony in their objectionable dresses,” reads the TSA demand.

The TSA-UET has warned that if the concerns of the UET teaching staff were not addressed by June 15, the TSA would adopt different methodologies to protest including boycotting the upcoming Entry Test 2018, boycotting all the forth-coming meetings of Senate, Academic Council and Deans/Chairpersons meetings etc and stopping summer school teaching as well as remaining paper marking and pending results of exams etc.

PU Dean: Punjab Governor approved appointment of Hailey College of Banking & Finance Principal Prof Dr Mubbashir Munawar Khan as Dean Faculty of Commerce, Punjab University.

According to a notification, he has been appointed for three year. However, his appointment is subject to clarification of federal Higher Education Commission (HEC) regarding Tenure Track Statutes read with Model Tenure Track Process Statutes, in letter and spirit.

uplift scheme: Punjab government Tuesday approved development scheme of irrigation sector with an estimated cost of Rs332.246.00million. The approved development scheme included Implementation of National Flood Protection Plan-IV (NFPP-IV) (Umbrella PC-I) at the cost of Rs 332,246.00 million.