Wed June 13, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sports

P
PPI
June 13, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Tennis ranking event from June 24

KARACHI: Karachi Tennis Association (KTA) is organising inaugural Ace Travels Trophy Ranking Tennis Championship from June 24 to 30 here at Union Club. Events to be competed in the tournament are men’s singles, ladies singles, juniors 17 singles, under 15, 13, 11 and 9 singles and men’s doubles.Soft tennis events of men’s singles, women’s Singles, men’s doubles will also be held. Organisers, with the support from Para Sports Pakistan, will also host wheelchair doubles event. The last date of entry is June 22.

x
Advertisement

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement
Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar