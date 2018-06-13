Tennis ranking event from June 24

KARACHI: Karachi Tennis Association (KTA) is organising inaugural Ace Travels Trophy Ranking Tennis Championship from June 24 to 30 here at Union Club. Events to be competed in the tournament are men’s singles, ladies singles, juniors 17 singles, under 15, 13, 11 and 9 singles and men’s doubles.Soft tennis events of men’s singles, women’s Singles, men’s doubles will also be held. Organisers, with the support from Para Sports Pakistan, will also host wheelchair doubles event. The last date of entry is June 22.