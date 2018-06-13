Mickelson urges fair US Open test, not ‘carnival golf’

SOUTHAMPTON, New York: Phil Mickelson was almost gushing in his praise of Shinnecock Hills on Monday, but that doesn’t mean the five-time major winner backs all of the changes at the historic course hosting the US Open this week.

Shinnecock will play 449 yards longer than it did when it hosted the 2004 US Open.Mickelson likes the added length at the par-four 14th, but isn’t a fan of the lengthened par-five 16th.“I like to make the hard holes harder and the easy holes easier,” Mickelson said.

“So when they take 14, which is a very hard par-four, and they make it harder and move the tee back, I actually like that a lot because it allows for the players that are playing well to make up strokes on the field by making pars. Lengthening 16 is a different matter, he said.

“It’s one of a very few birdie opportunities,” Mickelson said. “And to move the tee back to 620 yards, which is the total MO of the USGA, they do it every course, I don’t agree with.“I think we should have some birdie opportunities. And to eliminate one of the very few that are out here and make it a difficult par is not something I agree with.”