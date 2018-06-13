Asian Games matters

POA, PSB, federations officials meet today

By our correspondent

KARACHI: Pakistan Olympic Association (POA), Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) and national federations will put their heads together at Lahore on Wednesday (today) to decide the strength of the national contingent for Asian Games, which will be held in Indonesia from August 18 to September 2.

“Yes, we will hold a meeting today to decide the strength and other issues ,” Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) secretary general Khalid Mehmood told ‘The News’ on Tuesday.The federations will also present their working sheets which they have prepared to justify the selection of their athletes.Director National Federations Mohammad Azam Dar is likely to attend the meeting.

This is the second time in a week that they are meeting to decide the things about the Asiad. On June 6 a meeting was held at the Pakistan Sports Complex, Islamabad. The Board said that only those athletes would be backed who would either be in the medal zone or very close to it.

PSB is expected to reduce the strength of squads of some disciplines. Pakistan will feature in 28 sports disciplines in the Asiad. Squads of eight federations not affiliated with the POA will be part of the Games.