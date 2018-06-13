A man of struggle

Few people are born to fight for the rights of people. They devote their lives for the service of humanity in different ways. Rasool Bux Palijo is one of these people. His death on June 7 has saddened many. He was the man of pride, determination and enthusiasm.

He started his political career with the Awami Tehreek Party in 1970. His courage and determination was unshakeable. With his death, Sindh has lost a man of struggle.

Kashif Qadeer Shar

Thari Mirwah