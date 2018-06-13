Pakistani professor to edit international research journals

A Pakistani pharmacist and academician from the Faculty of Pharmacy of Hamdard University has been selected as associate editor of two high impact international research journals.

Dr Muhammad Liaquat Raza, who is an associate professor and also serving as chairmen of the Department of Pharmacology at Hamdard University, Karachi, has been entrusted with editing two science journals -- Neurobiology of Disease of BMC Neuroscience and Drug Design, Discovery and Delivery of BMC Pharmacology and Toxicology.

These journals are published by Springer Nature Group (UK), one of the top renowned global scientific publishers that owns several prestigious titles, including Nature, Nature Genetics and Nature Medicine.