Seat adjustment with PTI under consideration, says Samiul Haq

NOWSHERA: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Sami (JUI-S) chief Maulana Samiul Haq has said that talks are in progress with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for adjustment on a few seats in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Talking to party workers and some delegations at Darul Uloom Haqqania in Akora Khattak on Monday, Maulana Samiul Haq said that his party always had to fight anti-state elements. He said that his party was contesting the upcoming general election in a bid to end corruption and establish Islamic justice system in Pakistan. "In the past, we never had an electoral alliance with any political party but the MMA, PTI and other political parties are in contact with us to have alliance for the coming polls," he said. Maulana Samiul Haq added the JUI-S had noting had been finalised but seat-to-seat adjustment was under consideration. He asked party workers to speed up the election campaign. "We have no alliance in Punjab, Sindh and Balochistan but have empowered provincial chiefs to make an alliance with any party, as they deem appropriate," he said, adding their course of dialogue was in progress with PTI on seat adjustment in KP. "There is no truth to the reports that I have submitted an application for joining the MMA," he said.