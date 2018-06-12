Beggars hound citizens outside markets

Islamabad As people headed to the markets for Eid shopping, mostly citizens complained that a large number of seasonal beggars including men, women, children causing inconvenience for buyers outside of every market in the federal capital.

A report aired by a private news channel said, Hands for alms go up in many folds ahead of Eid, many crippled and disabled beggars preferred to stay at markets, bazaars or at busy roads of the localities while some beggars also went door-to-door and collected Eidi and Zakat. "Eunuchs, old men, young women, and children alike attack you whenever you come out of a shop or your vehicle in a market.

while shopping with her kids in Abpara market.

A female buyer Hina Qasim said that the most difficult task at Eid was to avoid beggars as they embarrass and manhandle one and that stern action needed to be taken against beggars who had made begging into a profession.

If beggary is not tackled tactfully, the number of beggars will continue to grow, said social worker Kamran Liaqat. These people asking you for money could actually be earning more than you did this month.

They are probably not poor or physically challenged at all, he said. A 40 year old woman Yasmin Ali said, Even though they are physically fit, they seek alms, It’s annoying and the government should take steps to stop this nuisance. There is no one to curb the menace of beggary.