‘Teefa in trouble’ trailer to be released on Eid

KARACHI: Geo Films, Mandviwalla Films and Ali Zafar's Lightingale Productions are launching ‘Teefa in Trouble’ on 20th July, 2018 with the official trailer being released on Eidul Fitr. Outside Pakistan, the film is being released by Yash Raj Films.

‘Teefa in trouble is a fun filled roller coaster ride featuring Ali Zafar as Teefa - ace enforcer, collector, and lovable rogue, trouble is his middle name! He heads from the by-lanes of Lahore on orders from Butt Sahab, a Lahori gangster, to the super highways of Warsaw to bring Anya - daughter of the Polish gangster “Bonzo”, to wed Butt’s beloved son “Billu Butt”. With Bonzo’s bullies and the police on one side, and Butt’s goons on the other, Teefa is in serious trouble this time!

Directed by Ahsan Rahim and produced by Ali Zafar who also leads the cast with Maya Ali, featuring legendary actors and icons Javed Sheikh and Mahmood Aslam, Simi Raheal, Nayyar Ejaz, Marhoom Ahmad Bilal, Fia Khan and Faisal Qureshi along with emerging actor Mahenur Haider making their silver screen debuts, ‘Teefa in trouble’ is set to release on 20th July, 2018 across Pakistan and worldwide.