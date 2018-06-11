Fire hits Iraq’s biggest ballot warehouse before recount

BAGHDAD: A fire ripped through Iraq’s biggest ballot warehouse on Sunday ahead of a vote recount prompted by allegations of fraud during legislative elections that saw a surprise victory for a populist cleric.

A senior security official, speaking to AFP on condition of anonymity, said the fire broke out in a warehouse located in Al-Russafa, one of the largest voting districts in eastern Baghdad. Around 60 percent of Baghdad’s two million eligible voters had cast their ballots in the May election in Al-Russafa district. A column of black smoke billowed from the warehouse, normally used to store foodstuff, and could be seen across the capital. Two hours after the blaze erupted firefighters, backed by 10 trucks, were still struggling to put out the fire as warehouse staff ran out of the building carrying blue and white plastic ballot boxes, an AFP reporter said. The cause of the blaze was not immediately known. It comes as Iraq prepares for a manual recount of around 10 million votes, following allegations of fraud during the May 12 legislative polls.