Terrors of tobacco

That tobacco use has been resulting in the deaths of more than seven million people across the world is worrying. Of the seven million people, 890,000 are those who breathe secondary smoke – who are the victims of passive smoking. According to a new report issued by the World Health Organization (WHO), that nearly half of these deaths, around three million, are owing to cardiovascular diseases such as heart attacks and stroke. Most people know that tobacco causes cancer and lung diseases, but many people aren’t aware that tobacco also causes heart diseases that are one of the world’s leading killers.

More surprisingly, tobacco smoke contains more than 7,000 chemicals, including tar and others that can narrow arteries and damage blood vessels and nicotine which is associated with increases in heart rate and blood pressure. It now rests with the relevant authorities to take effective action to protect citizens from suffering needlessly from various heart diseases.

Mannan Samad ( Makran )