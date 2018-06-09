Sat June 09, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

June 9, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Tajikistan colonel general calls on COAS

RAWALPINDI: Colonel General Saimumin Yatimov, Chairman State Committee for National Security, Tajikistan, visited General Headquarters and met with Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday, says an ISPR statement.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest including regional security situation and Pakistan’s positive contributions towards peace and stability in the region were discussed.

Visiting dignitary acknowledged and appreciated Pakistan Army’ssincere efforts and sacrifices in war against terrorism and for stability in the region.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement
Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar