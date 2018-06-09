Tajikistan colonel general calls on COAS

RAWALPINDI: Colonel General Saimumin Yatimov, Chairman State Committee for National Security, Tajikistan, visited General Headquarters and met with Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday, says an ISPR statement.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest including regional security situation and Pakistan’s positive contributions towards peace and stability in the region were discussed.

Visiting dignitary acknowledged and appreciated Pakistan Army’ssincere efforts and sacrifices in war against terrorism and for stability in the region.