Sat June 09, 2018
Sports

AFP
June 9, 2018

FIFPro calls for longer recovery times between games

THE HAGUE: Professional footballers’ union FIFPro on Friday called for longer recovery times for top players between matches and when taking long-haul flights, saying current schedules failed to “adequately safeguard health and performance capacity.”

FIFPro’s call comes in the run-up to the 2018 FIFA World Cup next week, ahead of which many players were called up by national squads despite a mandatory FIFA rest period, the union said.

