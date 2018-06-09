FIFPro calls for longer recovery times between games

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
THE HAGUE: Professional footballers’ union FIFPro on Friday called for longer recovery times for top players between matches and when taking long-haul flights, saying current schedules failed to “adequately safeguard health and performance capacity.”
FIFPro’s call comes in the run-up to the 2018 FIFA World Cup next week, ahead of which many players were called up by national squads despite a mandatory FIFA rest period, the union said.
