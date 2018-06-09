Naveed Alam’s father passes away

KARACHI: President Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) Brigadier (rtd) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar and Secretary General Shahbaz Ahmad expressed their grief over the death of father of World Cup Winner and Olympian Naveed Alam.Naveed is working with the PHF as the Director Development and Domestic. They prayed to Almighty Allah to bless the departed soul with eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss.