Sat June 09, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
June 9, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Naveed Alam’s father passes away

KARACHI: President Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) Brigadier (rtd) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar and Secretary General Shahbaz Ahmad expressed their grief over the death of father of World Cup Winner and Olympian Naveed Alam.Naveed is working with the PHF as the Director Development and Domestic. They prayed to Almighty Allah to bless the departed soul with eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement
Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar