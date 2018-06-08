Fri June 08, 2018
Islamabad

HN
healthday news
June 8, 2018

Applying sunscreen

Applying sunscreen liberally and often helps protect you from a nasty burn and damage to your skin.

The American Academy of Family Physicians says failure to use sunscreen can lead to:

* Changes in your skin, including moles and freckles that may turn into skin cancer.

* Premature aging of your skin, including emergence of dark spots, a leathery appearance and wrinkles.

* A weaker immune system caused by your body’s response to burned skin.

* Damage to the eyes.

* Increased risk of skin cancer.

