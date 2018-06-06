Wed June 06, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

OC
Our Correspondent
June 6, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Two attempt suicide in Daska

DASKA: Two people attempted suicide in separate incidents here on Tuesday. Aftab Ahmed of Awami Road attempted suicide by taking poisonous pills. He was rushed to a hospital in critical condition. The motive behind the incident is said to be unemployment. In another incident, a woman quarreled with her family over some issue at Mohallah Raiwala. Later, she attempted suicide by taking poisonous pills. She was rushed to a hospital. Meanwhile, a dacoity incident was reported here on Tuesday. Three dacoits entered the house of Aziz Ahmed at Kalia village and took away cash, a cell phone and gold ornaments.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement
Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar