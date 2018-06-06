Two attempt suicide in Daska

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
DASKA: Two people attempted suicide in separate incidents here on Tuesday. Aftab Ahmed of Awami Road attempted suicide by taking poisonous pills. He was rushed to a hospital in critical condition. The motive behind the incident is said to be unemployment. In another incident, a woman quarreled with her family over some issue at Mohallah Raiwala. Later, she attempted suicide by taking poisonous pills. She was rushed to a hospital. Meanwhile, a dacoity incident was reported here on Tuesday. Three dacoits entered the house of Aziz Ahmed at Kalia village and took away cash, a cell phone and gold ornaments.
