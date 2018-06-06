Hot weather in Peshawar forces people to stay indoors

PESHAWAR: Weather remained hot and dry in the provincial capital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tuesday, forcing the dwellers to stay indoors.

Roads and bazaars wore a deserted look and transport remained thin due to heat wave that has been continuing for the last one week and so. Maximum temperature was recorded at 42 degree centigrade with 29 percent humidity in the air. Hot and dry weather will continue for more couple of days.

Due to severe heat wave, the faithful opt to visit bazaars for shopping at night and avoid leaving home at day time. The rise in temperature has led to power outages and electricity remains suspended for one hour after every two or three hours in most localities of the metropolis.

Last night power remained cut off from 8 pm to 2: 30 am in Gulberg, Swati Gate and Nauthia localities, causing severe hardships to the consumers. Low voltage is also a problem besides loadshedding. Voltage has come down as low as 150 volt in many localities of the city. Faithful have to suffer and face hardships due to hot and dry weather for some more days.