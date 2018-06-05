NBP reach Naya Nazimabad Ramadan Cup T20 final

KARACHI: Former Test left-arm spinner Abdul Rahman and top-order batsman Rameez Raja Jr guided National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) into the final of Naya Nazimabad Ramadan Cup Twenty20 as they came from behind to topple State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) by seven wickets in the second semi-final here at Hussain Lawai Stadium late Sunday night.

NBP’s opponents in the title clash will be Omar Associates, who had routed Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) by 47 runs in the first semi-final. Abdul Rahman and Rameez Raja Jr, joint winners of the Man of the Match award, turned the tide decisively in favour NBP after SBP had got off to a flying start on a difficult batting pitch in windy conditions.

SBP openers Sahibzada Farhan and Mukhtar Ahmed were batting impressively and their 60-run opening stand was threatening to take the match away from NBP. Farhan had measured the bowling and was putting them away mercilessly.

The breakthrough came against the run of play when Farhan was caught and bowled by left-arm quickie Sohail Tanvir. He had hammered a six and three fours in his 20-ball 32 when he checked a stroke which virtually changed the complexion of the game.

A lot was expected from skipper Kamran Akmal when he replaced the aggressive Farhan but the experienced wicketkeeper-batman perished without scoring a run.SBP lost the plot in a matter of minutes and they were unable to regain the momentum. Even Mukhtar Ahmed’s 30 laced with three fours was not enough to stop the rot and they were bundled out for 125 on the penultimate ball of their innings.

Abdul Rahman got three wickets for 16 runs, while skipper Bilal Asif got two for 17 with his off-spin. NBP, chasing a modest target of 126 in 20 overs, consolidated their position through opener Asad Ali and number three Ramiz Raja Jr, who scored 66 for the second wicket after Ahsan Ali was run out for 12.

Rameez, who scored a 50 in the quarter-finals against Brighto Paints, hoisted three sixes and struck four boundaries in his 35-ball match-winning knock of 50. Ali Asad made a steady 32 off 40 balls with three boundaries. Naveed Yasin (16 not out) and Bilal Asif (11 not out) got NBP home with a couple of overs to spare.