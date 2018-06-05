Tue June 05, 2018
Top Story

BR
Bureau report
June 5, 2018

Two accused in journalist murder case bailed out

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Monday issued release order on bail of two accused brothers charged with the murder of a local journalist in the Swabi district. A single bench of Justice Ikramullah Khan issued the release order. The accused were directed to furnish bail bonds for securing their release.

