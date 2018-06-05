Two accused in journalist murder case bailed out

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Monday issued release order on bail of two accused brothers charged with the murder of a local journalist in the Swabi district. A single bench of Justice Ikramullah Khan issued the release order. The accused were directed to furnish bail bonds for securing their release.
