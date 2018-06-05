Tue June 05, 2018
June 5, 2018

ECP establishes online scrutiny cell

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday set up an online scrutiny cell to facilitate the returning officers in scrutiny of nomination papers of contesting candidates.

According to a press release, the cell comprising four teams will work 24 hours till June 14. It said a software had also been developed connecting Nadra, FBR, NAB and State Bank of Pakistan with the ECP Secretariat through a safe system. Under the online scrutiny process, returning officer will send particulars of the candidates to Election Commission through email or fax on daily basis.

After completing the scrutiny process through the software, the teams of the Cell will return details about the candidates received from all the concerned departments to the returning officers.

