Two killed in DI Khan firing incidents

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Two persons were killed and another sustained injuries in firing incidents in the district on Sunday. There was an enmity between two groups since long.

The rival groups headed by Ata Gul and M Jan traded fire near Dewala area. Ata Gul was killed on the spot while Jan sustained injuries. Meanwhile, one Umar, 50, was on his way in Zarkani area when Liaqat, Karim Khan and Attaullah allegedly fired at him, killing him instantly. Motive behind the incident was stated to be an old enmity.