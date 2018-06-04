Pak hockey team off to Holland

ISLAMABAD: Struggling Pakistan hockey team, that is still searching for their first favourable result in three-year time, left for Holland in wee hours Sunday for acclamatisation purposes ahead of the start of the 37th and concluding edition of the Champions Trophy starting in the Dutch city of Breda from June 23 to July 1.

In an effort to get at least one positive result, Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) incumbents have sent the team to Holland almost 20 days ahead of the start of the event for second phase of camp as well as to play five to six practice matches before the start of the mega show.

Talking to media ahead of the start of the departure for The Netherlands, captain Rizwan Sr hoped to put up a better show. “We know well that Champions Trophy is a tough tournament but would do all we could to perform well.” Pakistan is carrying along 22 players with three to four to be dropped out ahead of the start of the event.

The selected team is: Goalkeepers: Imran Butt, Mazhar Abbas and Amjad Ali. Other members are: Irfan Senior, Mubashir, Aleem Bilal, Amad Shakil Butt (vice captain), Tauseeq Arshad, Rashid Ali, Tasawar Abbas, Rizwan Jr, Abu Bakhar, Irfan Junior, Arsalan Qadir, Umar Bhutta, Rizwan Senior (captain), Shafqat Rasool, Ali Shan, Azfar Yaqoob, Ijaz Ali, Rana Sohail and Mohammad Dilbar.