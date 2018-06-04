Four die of poisonous gas in Kohat

KOHAT: Four people died and three injured after inhaling poisonous gas in a well in Kohat, Geo News reported early on Sunday morning. The machineto extract water from a well wasn’t functioning properly in a house in Sorgul village of the area. A boy went down the well to mend the machine; however, he inhaled poisonous gas inside the well and fainted, according to rescue sources. Six other men also went down the well to rescue the boy and also fainted. The rescue personnel reached the site and took out four bodies from the well. Three people survived the accident. Another similar incident had occurred in Kohat on June 10, 2009, when four people died after inhaling poisonous gas inside a well in the Thall tehsil of the Hangu district.