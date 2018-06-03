Prof Niaz new PU VC

LAHORE: The Higher Education Department (HED) Punjab on Saturday night issued a notification for appointment of Prof Dr Niaz Ahmad Akhtar as the new vice-chancellor of the Punjab University for four years.

Prof Niaz, who was serving as UET Taxila vice-chancellor, is a PhD in Chemical Engineering from the University of Leeds, the United Kingdom.

He was founder and director of the Institute of Quality & Technology Management, University of the Punjab (2004-2009).

He had established a new discipline 'Quality Management' and designed and launched MS and PhD Total Quality Management Programmes in 2002 and 2003 respectively, first time in the country.

He has also served as rector of the National Textile University, Faisalabad, from 2009 to 2014. Dr Niaz was awarded Sitara-e-Imtiaz in 2014.