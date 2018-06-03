Frank Five, DHA in Ramazan Basketball final

LAHORE: Frank Five will take on DHA in the final of Ramazanul Mubarak Basketball Tournament after they won their respective semifinal matches last night.

In the last four team’s encounter Frank Five beat Don Bosco UM A and DHA defeated Don Bosco EM A.

Frank Five got 74-69 points win over Don Bosco UM A. Don Bosco was in charge of the proceeding in the first session when they were ahead 41-30. But in the later session, Frank Five went ahead of host team 44-28 and later with its exceptionally brilliant second session, Frank Five won the match. Adeel Raza was named the best player of the losing side with 22 points while Hafiz Umair was declared the best player from the winners. In the second semis, DHA led the first half by six points 26-20 but went down in the second 27-29 and ultimately won the match 53-49. Don Bosco had Rehman Zia as their best performer while the Adnan Butt was the best player from the winning side. Chief guest for the final will be Kh Tahir Zia.