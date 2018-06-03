Jang, Geo stopped from coverage of garrison varsity ceremony

LAHORE: The media teams of the Jang Group and Geo were stopped from media coverage of a ceremony at the Lahore Garrison University where Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar was due to arrive on the occasion.

The Jang Group and Geo media teams were not allowed to enter the university for media coverage. When the administration of the Lahore Garrison University was contacted for media coverage, they said the Corps Commander 4 Corps was also to arrive and he did not like the presence of Jang Group and Geo teams and therefore, the entry of Jang Group and Geo teams was banned from the media coverage on behalf of the competent authority.