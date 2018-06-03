Mansehra facing 10-hour power cuts

MANSEHRA: The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) has been observing a prolonged and unscheduled loadshedding of over 10 hours a day in city and its suburbs.

The Pesco had announced before start of Ramazan that it would not observe power outage during Ramazan.

However, the people have been facing frequent power outage with low voltages, which also developed faults in electric appliances.

“We cannot run our water pumps because of frequent power outages and low voltages and facing severe water shortage,” said Mohammad Hussain.

He said that duration of loadshedding had reached over 10 hours per day, causing hardships to the people in scorching heat. He demanded Pesco chief to ensure uninterrupted electricity supply to the area.