NBP, Baluchistan’s Excise, Taxation, Anti-Narcotics signs agreement for tax collection

QUETTA: The National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) signs an agreement with Baluchistan’s Excise, Taxation and Anti-Narcotics department for the automation of tax collection system across the province.

The agreement was signed by Muhammad Farooq, NBP’s Executive Vice President, Payment Services and Digital Banking Group and Fateh Muhammad Khajak, Director General Excise, Taxation and Anti-Narcotics Baluchistan. The NBP President, Saeed Ahmad and Baluchistan’s Secretary Excise and Taxation, Zafar Ali Shah Bukhari were also present at the occasion. The JazzCash is collaborating with NBP in the tax automation project.

Speaking at the occasion, Zafar Ali Shah Bukhari, Secretary Excise, Taxation and Anti-Narcotics, Baluchistan, said that earlier the taxes were collected manually through NBP’s branches, which had its own challenges and complications. Reconciliation of collected money was one of the biggest problem while at times transparency and timeliness were compromised in manual system, he added and said that the implementation of new automated system would make the process much easier for customers and will provide real time validation as well.

Saeed Ahmed, President NBP said that automation and digitization of all government procedures and payments & taxes collections is one of the primary objectives all federal and provincial governments to achieve complete E- governance. The NBP is assisting all the provincial governments in digitalizing their various payments, fee and taxes collection systems. He mentioned that the NBP has already inked MoUs and agreements with various provincial and federal departments for digitally colleting their fee and payments including Directorate General of Immigration & Passports, Bureau of Emigration and Overseas Employment, Public Service Commission KPK, Islamabad Traffic Police, Driving License Sindh and Dealer Vehicle Registration System (DVRS) and collection of e-Tax in Punjab.****