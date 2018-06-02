Three murdered in Kasur

KASUR: Three people were killed and four others suffered critical injuries in two clashes here on Friday. The men of Haji Saleem and Dr Shafiq groups exchanged firing at Chak 69 of Sadr Pattoki police. As a result, Sufian of Haji Saleem group and Manzoor of Dr Shafique group died on the spot. Zubair, Naseem, Asif and Liaqat suffered critical bullet injuries and were shifted to hospital. Similarly Muhammad Ahmad shot dead Rizwan, 13, over a petty dispute at Noal village of Khudian police.