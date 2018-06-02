Don Bosco A, LSE victorious in Ramazan Basketball

LAHORE: Don Bosco A, LSE, Frank Five and UOL won their respective matches of the ongoing Ramazanul Mubarak Basketball Tournament last night.

In the first match, Don Bosco A beat its sister team Don Bosco UM A 51-39. The winning team was in total control of the match right from the start of the game till the end. They led 22-16 in the first session and in the second half they were ahead 29-23. Adeel Raza was the best scorer from the losing side with 14 points while the winning side top-scorer with 23 points was Zain.

In the second match, LSE defeated Don Bosco B 59 32. LSE were ahead of the losing team every moment of the match as they had 30-17 lead in the first session that had an addition of another 29-15 in the second session. Fizan with 11 points was the best scorer from the winners while Sheeraz with nine points was the best scorer from the losers.

In the third match, Frank Five got the win over DHA 58-52 with the exceptional performance from Hafiz Umair who got 25 points. Adnan Malik reduced the margin with 13 points. The winners led the game 31-22 and in the second half they were at the back foot 30-27 but overall they were the winners.

In the fourth match, Umar was the prominent performer with 15 points for UOL that won against Ravians 45-33. Ali Chishiti with 17 points was the lone hero form the losing side that could not come into the game. The winners had 20-16 and 25-17 points lead in both the sessions.