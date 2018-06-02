Sat June 02, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
June 2, 2018

Share

Advertisement

LCCI calls for political maturity

LAHORE: Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) Malik Tahir Javaid on Friday urged the political parties to show maturity to safeguard the interests of the country, a statement said.

Due to political unrest, trade and economic activities are sinking; therefore, the business community appeals the protestors to stay away from such politics, it added.

The country is facing a huge economic loss only because of irrational attitude of politicians, he said, adding that a week of stalled economic activity costs the country $500 million or $2 billion/month and a weak economy like Pakistan cannot afford to lose even one million dollar to exports.

There are a number of issues that must be tackled on priority, he said, adding that the biggest one is to keep up the growth momentum in the wake of a less than targeted growth of agriculture and the manufacturing sectors. The second one is the widening gap between exports and imports that could be contained by enhancing exports, he added.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement
Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar