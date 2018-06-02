LCCI calls for political maturity

LAHORE: Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) Malik Tahir Javaid on Friday urged the political parties to show maturity to safeguard the interests of the country, a statement said.

Due to political unrest, trade and economic activities are sinking; therefore, the business community appeals the protestors to stay away from such politics, it added.

The country is facing a huge economic loss only because of irrational attitude of politicians, he said, adding that a week of stalled economic activity costs the country $500 million or $2 billion/month and a weak economy like Pakistan cannot afford to lose even one million dollar to exports.

There are a number of issues that must be tackled on priority, he said, adding that the biggest one is to keep up the growth momentum in the wake of a less than targeted growth of agriculture and the manufacturing sectors. The second one is the widening gap between exports and imports that could be contained by enhancing exports, he added.