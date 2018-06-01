PTI woman lawyer vows to serve Peshawar if elected

PESHAWAR: Sehrish Munawar Bukhari Advocate, a woman political worker, on Thursday applied for the party ticket for contesting election on the National Assembly constituency NA-31 as candidate of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in the forthcoming general election.

A lawyer by profession, Sehrish is the president of the Insaf Lawyers Forum Women Wing and member of Rotary International. She is a social worker and joined the PTI in 2009. Sehrish has done LLB, Masters in Business Administration and Political Science. She advocates women rights as well.

The applicant said she had the passion to serve the Peshawar and its people.

“I will continue serving the party and strengthen it even if I was not awarded the party ticket for contesting the election on a general seat,” she pledged.