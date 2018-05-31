Thu May 31, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

OC
Our Correspondent
May 31, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Police repulses militants attack on DI Khan post

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: The police on Wednesday repulsed a militant attack on their post in Kulachi area in the district, police said. They said that the militants staged an attack on a police post in Kulachi Daraban Bypass Raid the other night. The cops manning the post returned the fire and forced the militants to retreat. No cop was hurt in the attack, police.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement
Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar