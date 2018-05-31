Don Bosco, DHA victorious in Ramazan Basketball

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Two teams of hosts Don Bosco School and DHA won their respective matches while University of Lahore got walk-over in the Ramazanul Mubarak Basketball Tournament last night.
Don Bosco (A) beat Ravians 56-55 after a closely contested match. They led 32-27 at first half and in the second session they were down by 24-28.However the final scores were 56-55 in Don Bosco’s favour.
In the second match DHA beat Don Bosco (B) 45-36. DHA were in control of the match right from the start 34-21 but wilted in the second session 11-15 but in an overall scenario they were the clear winners. University of Lahore got walk-over against Brothers Club and in the final match of the night, Don Bosco (A) beat Ravians 46-39. The winning team led both the sessions 17-16 and 29-24.
Comments