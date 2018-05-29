Swabi Qaumi Mahaz leader succumbs to injuries

SWABI: A leader of Swabi Qaumi Mahaz and youth councillor, who was injured in a firing incident three days back, succumbed to his injuries at the Lady Reading Hospital in Peshawar on Monday.

Zahir Dad was close to former Member Provincial Assembly Babar Saleem. He was elected as youth councillor in the last local government elections.

Three days back when he along with his relative Munazir Khan and two other people were on way to Swabi from Peshawar in his car, the rivals who chased after them opened fire on them near the Swabi interchange on the Islamabad-Peshawar Motorway.

The two people were killed on the spot while Zahir Dad and Munazir were seriously injured. Zahir Dad had been shot in the neck.

Gulbahar, the nephew of the deceased, said he succumbed to his injuries on Monday morning and was laid to rest in ancestral graveyard. He is survived by a widow, two sons and four daughters.