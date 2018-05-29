Law secretary seeks retirement due to health reasons

ISLAMABAD: Federal Law and Justice Secretary Karamat Hussain Niazi has sought retirement due to health reasons. He has given one month notice for the purpose. Karamat Niazi had been a judge and earlier served as National Assembly secretary for about eight years. Later, he was appointed adviser in the National Assembly and assumed the incumbent office in September 2016. Karamat Hussain Niazi, who is a Constitution, Law and Jurisprudence expert, had undergone cardiac surgery but had accepted the offer to serve as law and justice secretary of the federal government on the request of outgoing administration. The caretaker government will appoint his replacement soon after assuming the office since it couldn’t

afford to leave the slot vacant even for a day, the sources pointed out.