Police official martyred in DI Khan attack

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Unidentified gunmen targeted and killed a Special Branch police official in broad daylight on Monday, sources said.

According to the police sources, Havaldar Hayatullah, 45, a resident of Madani Town, was performing duty on his bike when some unidentified gunmen riding a bike opened fire on him and escaped unchallenged.

The incident occurred in a busy commercial area on the East Circular Road near State Life commercial tower shocked the people present around. The hospital sources added that the Havaldar Hayatullah sustained multiple wounds to head, chest and neck. According to hospital sources he succumbed to his injuries while being shifted to the hospital.

District Police Official, Zahidullah Marwat, and other senior police officials reached the spot immediately. The victim had already survived an armed attack in recent past which left had him injured.

It is pertinent to mention that officials of Police Department have been faced with life threatening situation in the last couple of months. The area has witnessed a considerable increase in attacks on the police force. Only a few days ago, another former police official was target-killed in an attack. The police registered a case against unidentified persons and started investigation.