X-ray films not available at People’s Medical Hospital Nawabshah

NAWABSHAH: Non-availability of X-ray films at the Peoples Medical Hospital in Nawabshah has been creating problems for patients, due to which they were forced to get their X-rays done from the private laboratories.

The 1000-bed Peoples Medical Hospital not only caters to the needs of patients of Nawabshah but also the patients coming from Naushahro Feroze, Sanghar, Dadu, Khairpur and other districts. Despite the doctors’ recommendations to patients for the X-ray tests, the hospital management told the patients that the X-ray films were not available.

The hospital sources said that hundreds of patients visit different departments of the hospital, including medicine, surgery, ENT and gynea and they are advised to get the X-ray tests done for the diagnosis of disease. The sources said that complications in the patients’ problems were increasing in the absence of the X-ray films.

On the other hand, the patients complained that the hospital staff advised them to get their X-rays done from the private labs, adding that they cannot afford the cost of the private X-ray tests and thus they were waiting for the X-ray films.