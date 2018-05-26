Sports budget must be increased: IPC secretary

ISLAMABAD: The government is spending less than Rs5 per person annually regarding sports development in the country, claimed secretary Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) while briefing a meeting of Senate Standing Committee on Sports here Friday.

That meeting, which was ultimately called off due to the lack of interest shown by the Senators, saw secretary IPC Syed Abu Ahmad Akif demanding more funds for the sports.

“You cannot excel in sports while investing mere less than Rs5 annually on each individual in the country. We have to increase the sports budget to get the required results,” he said.

Surprisingly, Pakistan Sports Board newly-appointed DG Arif Ibrahim was absent from the meeting.

Senators seemed least bothered and left the meeting one after another. Resultantly, the meeting was called off for next appropriate time.