Free textbooks meant for students found in ragman’s possession

Landhi police claimed to have recovered on Saturday a stash of textbooks from a ragman’s warehouse that were supposed to be distributed amongst government schools’ students free of charge.

Station House Officer Sarwar arrested the junk dealer, Rizwan, based on a tip-off who informed the police of the warehouse’s location. This he shared in a press conference at his office in Landhi.

A raid was carried out by a police team at the warehouse where hundreds of textbooks from the Sindh Textbook Board, including books belonging to Chemistry, English and other subjects, were discovered. A case has been registered and an investigation is under way.

In Gulshan-e-Iqbal, police arrested a drug peddler and seized drugs from his possession. A raid was conducted in Jamali Colony, which resulted in the arrest of Mir Mohammad Jamali alias Chhota Don.

The police seized up to three grams of hash, a kilogram of heroin, an illegal pistol with two rounds and a stolen motorbike from the culprit.

Separately, a man was injured after being stabbed as a result of a dispute in Orangi Town. He was identified as 35-year-old Fareed Hyder and rushed to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for treatment.

Another man was killed after being hit by a train while crossing a fenceless railway track at Keamari. According to rescue volunteers, the unidentified man suffered severe head injuries as a result of the accident and died on the spot.

These fatal fenceless railway tracks run through densely populated areas of the city and take dozens of lives every year. However, despite repeated demands to install a fence over these tracks, Pakistan Railways has failed to take necessary steps. The body was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for an autopsy.