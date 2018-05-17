PML-N leader resigns from basic membership

Islamabad : Chaudhry Ashraf Gujjar, an ex-candidate of PML-N from old NA-48 Islamabad on Wednesday resigned from basic membership of the party while criticising policies of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and other party leader.

Chaudhry Ashraf Gujjar lost to Asad Umar of Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI), was awarded PML-N ticket from NA-48 in 2013 bye-elections.

Ashraf Gujjar in a statement on Wednesday regretted that his party leadership has been following pro India and anti-Pakistan policies saying the party leaders have been ridiculing judiciary, army and National Accountability, sent looted national exchequer out of country and caused loss of struggle for right of self determination in Occupied Kashmir.

Ashraf Gujjar, who has been critical of his party leadership's policies, was founder President of

Islamabad High Court Bar Association, ex-president Islamabad Bar and ex-member Pemra and also acted as member of Prime Minister's legal reforms committee.