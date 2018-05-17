Jamali resigns as MNA

ISLAMABAD: Veteran politician and former prime minister Mir Zafarullah Khan Jamali on Wednesday resigned as Member of the National Assembly (MNA) and also demanded of the Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and the Opposition Leader Syed Khursheed Shah to tender their resignations.

Speaking on the floor of the National Assembly, Jamali regretted that institutions are being ridiculed while the leaders are telling lies in the parliament.He said he would send his resignation in writing to the Speaker office. He said the chairman of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) was appointed by the prime minister and the opposition leader. “They should also resign if they are not satisfied with the performance of the NAB chairman,” he said.

Zafarullah Jamali was elected PML-N MNA as an independent candidate from his native town Dera Murad Jamali following the 2013 election. He also remained the prime minister from 2002 to 2004 and earlier Balochistan chief minister from 1996 to 1997.