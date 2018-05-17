Nisar advises party to be rational

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan on Wednesday evening advised the party to take a rational approach on the present situation, Geo News reported.

"Anger and confrontation are not the solution to any problem," the former interior minister said in a statement. "It is a point of concern that our government was first faced with the issue of the Finality of Prophethood (PBUH) and now allegations of treason are being levelled [against us]," he said.

The PML-N leader opined that politicians should find solutions while holding on to their principles. "If confrontations continue to happen in the future, the country will suffer," said the veteran politician. He stressed the party was at the risk of suffering from irreparable loss if the approach is not changed.