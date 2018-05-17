Thu May 17, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Top Story

May 17, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Nisar advises party to be rational

Nisar advises party to be rational

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan on Wednesday evening advised the party to take a rational approach on the present situation, Geo News reported.

"Anger and confrontation are not the solution to any problem," the former interior minister said in a statement. "It is a point of concern that our government was first faced with the issue of the Finality of Prophethood (PBUH) and now allegations of treason are being levelled [against us]," he said.

The PML-N leader opined that politicians should find solutions while holding on to their principles. "If confrontations continue to happen in the future, the country will suffer," said the veteran politician. He stressed the party was at the risk of suffering from irreparable loss if the approach is not changed.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar