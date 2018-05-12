Two die in Bahawalpur incidents

BAHAWALPUR: Two people died in two separate incidents on Friday.

Fazal Hussain, 50, committed suicide by slitting his throat in Abbasia Town. The police said the exact cause of the death of Fazal was being probed. Motorcyclist Muhammad Salman was ran over by a speeding car on Yazman Road.

PROTESTERS DEMAND SALARIES: Hundreds of All Pakistan PWD workers union activists staged a protest demonstration outside the Deputy Commissioner Office, demanding immediate release of salaries of work charge employees.

The protesters blocked traffic at DC Office Chowk and urged the relevant authorities to release salaries not paid for the last six months. They said almost 2,000 work charge employees were not given salaries in the Bahawalpur region.