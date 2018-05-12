Results of Pindi hockey polls withheld

LAHORE: The elections of district hockey associations of Rawalpindi, Attock, Jhelum and Gujrat were completed on Friday but the result of Rawalpindi district hockey association was withheld.

An official of the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) informed that the election results of Rawalpindi district hockey association were withheld after complaints received by the election commission about the irregularities allegedly committed in holding of the polls.

The results: Rawalpindi District Hockey Association Elected Office Bearers: President: M Yaseen, Senior Vice President: Haji Ishaq, Vice President (1): M Ahsan, Vice President (2): Aurangzeb, Secretary: Sheikh Ali Abid, Joint Secretary: Shahzaib, Treasurer: Ghulam Mustafa, Representative for Punjab: Shuja Iqbal Raja,

Attock District Hockey Association Elected Office Bearers: President: Rana Absar Ali Khan, Senior Vice President: Amir Afzal, Vice President (1): Asif Javaid Khan, Vice President (2): Kamran Hussain, Secretary: M Naseeb Khan, Joint Secretary: Rana Ammar Ishrat, Treasurer: Haji Ayyaz Ahmed, Representative for Punjab: Rana Liaquat Ali Khan.

Jhelum District Hockey Association Elected Office Bearers: President: Naveed Safdar, Senior Vice President: Tariq Mahmood, Vice President (1): M Saleem, Vice President (2): M Bilal Kiyani, Secretary: Khalid Jamil Butt, Joint Secretary: Khalid Dar, Treasurer: Mohsin Sabir, Representative for Punjab: M Ikhlaq

Gujrat District Hockey Association Elected Office Bearers: President: Tariq Javaid, Senior Vice President: M.Ilyas, Vice President (1): Abid Hussain, Vice President (2): Ahsan Anwaar, Secretary: Syed Mubarak Ali, Joint Secretary: Mahmood Hussain/Altaf Hussain, Treasurer: Dr Abdul Raheem Tahir, Representative for Punjab: Amir Aslam.