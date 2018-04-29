Exhibition football match in Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD: All is set for an exhibition football match between the teams of Chinese Embassy and Director General Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa which will be played today (Saturday) at the Kunj Football Stadium in Abbottabad.

Jiang Han will lead the Chinese team while former member of Pakistan football team Malik Ejaz Ahmad will captain the DG Sports KP team.

The match will started at 3:00pm while the spectators are advised to reach the stadium till 2:00pm.

The stadium is decorated with Chinese and Pakistani flags and portraits of China’s President Xi Jinping and Pakistan President Mamnoon Hussain.

Chinese team captain Jiang Han said they were excited to play in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He said they would try to display a competitive game and entertain the spectators. Malik Ejaz hoped the match would be interesting. He vowed his team would display a good show.

Security teams of Chinese Embassy visited the stadium and were briefed on the security arrangements. They expressed satisfaction over the security arrangements.