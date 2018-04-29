Three POs among nine held in Hangu

HANGU: The police arrested nine outlaws including three proclaimed offenders (POs) during search and strike operations at various areas in the district on Friday, an official said.

Talking to reporters, District Police Officer (DPO) Asif Gohar said that the police launched search and strike operations in Gul Bagh Killay, Koti Payan, Pas Killay and other areas and arrested nine outlaws including three POs. The POs were identified as Bilal, Muhammad Umar and Suleman alias hijacker. The law-enforcers also seized three pistols, repeater and two kilograms of hashish.

The held persons were shifted to the police station concerned where further investigation was underway.