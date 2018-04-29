3 Kashmiris martyred by Indian forces in Kupwara

SRINAGAR: Indian army in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred three Kashmiri men in Kupwara district in the occupied Kashmir. The troops martyred the men during a cordon-and-search operation at Kanthwali Jammugund in Keran area of the district. The operation continued till filing of the report. An official of Indian Army alleged that the Kashmiri men were militants and were "killed in a clash with the troops". He added that more troops have been rushed to area and cordon has been tightened.