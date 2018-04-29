Three killed in Hangu road accident

HANGU: Three persons were killed and two others sustained injuries when run over in Kacha Pakka area here on Friday, official sources said. They added a motorcar was heading to Thall area when the driver lost control over steering wheel and the vehicle struck five persons standing on the roadside outside Masjid-e-Aqsa. Three persons identified as Noorul Amin, Muhammad Shoaib and Ahmadullah were killed on the spot while two others sustained injuries. The injured, whose identity could not be established, were taken to the hospital in critical condition.