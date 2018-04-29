Sun April 29, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

OC
Our Correspondent
April 28, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Three killed in Hangu road accident

Three killed in Hangu road accident

HANGU: Three persons were killed and two others sustained injuries when run over in Kacha Pakka area here on Friday, official sources said. They added a motorcar was heading to Thall area when the driver lost control over steering wheel and the vehicle struck five persons standing on the roadside outside Masjid-e-Aqsa. Three persons identified as Noorul Amin, Muhammad Shoaib and Ahmadullah were killed on the spot while two others sustained injuries. The injured, whose identity could not be established, were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement
Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar