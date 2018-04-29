Sun April 29, 2018
National

April 28, 2018

Naval chief calls on UAE Navy commander

ISLAMABAD: Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi called on Commander United Arab Emirates (UAE) Navy, Rear Admiral Sheikh Saeed bin Hamdan bin Mohammad Al Nahyan at Abu Dhabi during his visit to UAE. During the meeting, matters of mutual interest and bilateral naval collaboration were dilated upon, said a press release Friday issued here by directorate of public relations of Pakistan Navy.

